Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Insists He Is Not Thinking About Leaving

Erik ten Hag has played down speculation linking him with jobs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Erik ten Hag has played down speculation linking him with jobs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the end of the season, insisting that he's "not thinking" about leaving the Eredivisie this summer.

The Ajax head coach, who previously spent time in charge of Bayern's second team, announced himself on the world stage this season by guiding his Ajax team through to the semifinals of the Champions League.

Vital wins against Real Madrid and Juventus earmarked ten Hag as a managerial target for some of Europe's biggest clubs, but the 49-year-old insists that he has no intentions of leaving the Amsterdam Arena this summer.

"Being connected to clubs like ChelseaBarcelona and Bayern Munich is nice, but I have a contract in force at Ajax and I feel good here, we are working in the future, I am not thinking of leaving now," ten Hag said, quoted by Sport.

As well as assurances from the man himself, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk claims that ten Hag will remain in charge of Ajax for at least another season, even despite the uncertainty over the futures of Niko Kovač at Bayern Munich and Ernesto Valverde at Barça.

Despite suffering heartbreak at the hands of Tottenham in the Champions League, Ajax can put the rubber stamp on winning the league title on Wednesday.

They currently have a three-point lead over PSV Eindhoven heading into the final day of the season, but their goal-differential edge of 14 means that Ajax should win their 34th title regardless of the result away to De Graafschap.

