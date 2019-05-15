Andy Robertson Reveals He Played Through Injury to Help Liverpool's Title Bid

Andy Robertson has admitted he has been suffering with a calf injury during the final weeks of the 2018/19 season.

The left-back picked up the knock during Liverpool's stunning comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, but didn't want to miss any game time as they headed towards the crucial end of the campaign.

Liverpool are the first team in #PL history to have 2+ defenders provide 10+ assists each in a single campaign (Trent Alexander-Arnold 11, Andy Robertson 11) pic.twitter.com/rOJHgUwNQ1 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

Despite a 2-0 win at home to Wolves on the final day off the season, Liverpool fell short in their bid to wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester City. With the domestic season over, Jurgen Klopp has given his players some time off and Robertson sees this as the perfect occasion to recuperate from his injury.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said: "It wasn’t the best on Sunday and I could feel it during the game, but I wanted to play and was desperate to get out there.

"The adrenaline kept me going and the fact a lot of us have played through pain, not just me."

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1st and the 25-year-old admitted that the break has come right on time, adding: "It’s so important, being able to switch off and spend some time with your family, just trying to forget about football because it is an intense period of time.

"If you can even switch off for two or three days then it’s perfect. I am sure in the back of our minds all of us will have the final, you can’t help that, but we’ll try and switch off as best we can and then we’ll go full steam ahead into the next couple of weeks.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Luckily now we’ve got a couple of weeks to recover and get our bodies right – and we’ll know we’ll be as fresh as we can be going into the final."

Robertson has enjoyed the best season of his career so far, providing 13 assists in 47 games in all competitions.