Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, sending club officials to meet with the Frenchman's entourage to try and beat Barcelona to his signature.

Griezmann officially announced his decision to leave Los Rojiblancos on Tuesday, with many assuming he will complete a long-awaited switch to Barcelona in the near future.

However, according to L'Equipe (via the Daily Mail), PSG are keen to lure Griezmann back to his native France, and recently met with the forward's representatives to try to gain the advantage in their pursuit.

It is thought that any interested side would have to pay his £108m release clause, which would not be a problem for PSG, who have rarely shied away from spending heavily to sign top players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Marca add that Barcelona are yet to make a final decision over whether they will pursue a deal for Griezmann or not, largely due to the cost of the deal. Money is not infinite at Camp Nou, and players like Philippe Coutinho would need to be sold to help finance the move.

There are also some doubts amongst the Barcelona squad over whether Griezmann is right for them, with many left frustrated by his drawn-out rejection of the Blaugrana last summer.

La Liga president Javier Tebas told COPE that Griezmann must have already agreed to a deal with a new team, considering he has now publicly confirmed that he will leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

He adds that Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only two Spanish sides who could afford the deal, but PSG and certain Premier League sides would also be able to raise the required funds if they chose to do so.

Interactive Sport journalist Marcelo Bechler claims that it is Barcelona with whom Griezmann has agreed a deal, with the 28-year-old said to have already confirmed to his teammates that he will be a Barcelona player in the summer.

This season, the World Cup winner has racked up 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, cementing his status as one of the finest strikers in the world.