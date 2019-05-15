Coppa Italia Final Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Atalanta vs. Lazio

How to watch Atalanta vs. Lazio in the 2019 Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 15.

By Avi Creditor
May 15, 2019

After four straight years of Juventus lifting the trophy, there will be a new Coppa Italia champion in 2019, as Atalanta and Lazio play for the title on Wednesday at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio is the more decorated of the two clubs, seeking its seventh title and first since 2013. Atalanta, meanwhile, has one Coppa Italia in its trophy case, that coming in 1963. Atalanta ended Juventus's reign in the quarterfinals and then outlasted Fiorentina 5-4 on aggregate en route to reaching the final. Lazio, meanwhile, both Milan powers, ousting Inter in penalties in the quarterfinals before edging AC Milan 1-0 in the semis to get to the final in its home stadium.

The two sides recently met at the Stadio Olimpico, with Atalanta earning a 3-1 away victory on May 5. Atalanta also won their earlier fixture, a 1-0 home victory on Dec. 17.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN and Flo FC.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message