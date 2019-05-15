After four straight years of Juventus lifting the trophy, there will be a new Coppa Italia champion in 2019, as Atalanta and Lazio play for the title on Wednesday at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio is the more decorated of the two clubs, seeking its seventh title and first since 2013. Atalanta, meanwhile, has one Coppa Italia in its trophy case, that coming in 1963. Atalanta ended Juventus's reign in the quarterfinals and then outlasted Fiorentina 5-4 on aggregate en route to reaching the final. Lazio, meanwhile, both Milan powers, ousting Inter in penalties in the quarterfinals before edging AC Milan 1-0 in the semis to get to the final in its home stadium.

The two sides recently met at the Stadio Olimpico, with Atalanta earning a 3-1 away victory on May 5. Atalanta also won their earlier fixture, a 1-0 home victory on Dec. 17.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN and Flo FC.

