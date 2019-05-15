Atlético Madrid are already preparing for life without star forward Antoine Griezmann by lining up potential replacements ahead of the summer transfer window, shortlisting outcast Argentine forwards Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.

Both players have fallen out of favour at their respective clubs, with Dybala becoming alienated since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus, while being stripped of the Inter captaincy proved to be the final straw for Icardi.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Atlético Madrid hope to capitalize by signing one of the two forwards to replace Griezmann, who announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving after five years in the Spanish capital.

It's been heavily speculated that Griezmann will be on his way to Barcelona at the end of the season after seeing a move to the Camp Nou fall through last year, although there hasn't been any official word from either camp.

Regardless of Griezmann's destination, however, Atléti are already starting to plan for a future without the France international, and Serie A's two most high profile Argentine forwards are at the top of their list.

Juventus' Dybala is seen as a more natural replacement for Griezmann as both players play off of a traditional number nine, something which has been at the heart of Atlético and France's success in recent years.

Meanwhile, Icardi would offer the club a natural striker who is widely considered as one of the best in the world, having scored 123 goals in just 217 appearances for Inter during his six-year spell at San Siro.

Los Rojiblancos could also have the inside track with Inter as veteran center back Diego Godín is expected to join the Nerazzurri once his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires this summer.