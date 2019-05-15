Bayern Munich Launch New Home Kit for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Bayern Munich have officially launched their new home kit for the 2019/20 season, featuring a unique design that pays homage to Allianz Arena - Bayern's home since 2005.

Die Roten will once again be sporting their traditional all red colours, though adidas have emblazoned the Allianz's diamond architecture in several striking patterns.

The socks and shirts all follow the red design of the shirt, whilst the goalkeeper jersey sports a two-tone colourway, designed in line with the digital remixed graphic of the new home jersey.

The home kit will be seen on pitch for the first time when FC Bayern faces Eintracht Frankfurt on 18 May, with the Reds knowing that a win will secure them their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title. However, a loss, coupled with a Borussia Dortmund win, would mean BVB would be crowned champions.

It’s exclusively available to purchase in the FC Bayern online store, in fan shops, and in adidas stores as of May 15.

