Burnley Confirm Retiring Jon Walters Among Trio to Leave Turf Moor This Summer

Burnley have confirmed that striker Jon Walters is among three first-team players who will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old striker has battled with injuries both at Turf Moor and on loan at Ipswich Town this season, making just four appearances during the campaign which included Burnley's Europa League qualifying match against Turkish title contenders Istanbul Basaksehir.

Having announced his retirement due to an achilles injury in March, Burnley have now confirmed that Walters will join Stephen Ward and Anders Lindegaard out the exit door this summer.

Combined, all three players made 121 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and claiming two assists.

There is also some doubt over the future of Peter Crouch next season following his move to Burnley during the January transfer window, but the club announced talks are already pencilled in over the former England international's next move.

Meanwhile, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Steven Defour have had extensions activated which will keep them at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Burnley Under-23's top goalscorer Daniel Agyei has been offered a new contract by the club as well as winger Aiden O’Neill, who's coming off the back of a loan spell with Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners. Defender Scott Wilson has been given his first ever professional contract.

Sean Dyche's side will be looking to make a few additions this summer to help them not only remain in the Premier League, but also to spur them on even further up the table.