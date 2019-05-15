Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Wants Assurances' He Will Replace Eden Hazard Ahead of Chelsea Contract Talks

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is thought to be warming to the idea of committing his long-term future to the club and is eager to inherit the No. 10 shirt at Stamford Bridge if Eden Hazard leaves for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old was flirting with a move away from Chelsea earlier this season, with Bayern Munich pushing to sign Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window and going on to submit their highest offer of £35m.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi appeared to be pushing for a move to Bavaria, but Goal reports that the England international is now making a U-turn and considering staying at Chelsea next season.

The teenager's current contract is still set to expire in 2020 so Chelsea will have to extend their academy graduate's deal, but it's added that so far the club haven't made an attempt to kick start negotiations with Hudson-Odoi's agent.

Even when Chelsea do, however, Hudson-Odoi will still demand first-team assurances before putting pen to paper, as well as requesting to inherit's Hazard's shirt number and role on the pitch.

The Belgium international is believed to be on the cusp of signing on the dotted line at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Real Madrid holding off from completing the deal until after Chelsea's involvement in the Europa League final.

Despite becoming frustrated at his lack of game time during the first half of the season, Hudson-Odoi has gone on to make 23 appearances across all competitions where he's scored five goals and claimed the same amount of assists.

So Hudson-Odoi would be likely to sign a new contract if he could be the main one to replace Hazard.



MAKE IT HAPPEN, @ChelseaFC



Don’t lose what this 18 yr old could be for someone like Coutinho. Find a ST & maybe a LB and make Hudson-Odoi a BIG part of next season. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) May 15, 2019

Hudson-Odoi has also been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad thanks to his performances for the Blues, and he went on to assist one of their goals against Montenegro during his first ever start for the Three Lions.