Cardiff City 2018/19 Review: End of Season Report Card for the Bluebirds

Although they grabbed a surprising 2-0 win over Manchester United on the last day of their 2018/19 Premier League campaign, Neil Warnock's side endured a dismal season in the top-flight and are now preparing for life in the Championship - yet again.

Here's a look back at the season as a whole and an overall grade for the report card.

League Performance

Premier League - 18th





Cardiff's fate in the league was sealed after they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in early May; their 11th home league defeat of the season.

Spending only £29m in the summer of 2018, the Welsh side struggled to offer much quality in attack throughout the campaign; scoring a measly 34 goals all season.

Although Neil Warnock's squad battled it out with Brighton at the foot of the table, they could only muster a 34 point tally that saw them fall to their second top-flight relegation in the last six years.

For the fans it was not the most enjoyable season as they watched their side suffer 24 defeats and concede 69 goals. Although they did claim 10 victories - including their 2-0 win over Manchester United on the final weekend - the Cardiff players just never looked capable of producing enough consistent quality to keep them in the top division.

Domestic Cup Performance





Carabao Cup - Second Round

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Norwich in August, the silver lining for Cardiff is that they won't have to play them in the Championship next season following the Canaries' promotion to the Premier League.

Although they were unlucky to face a side who went on to win the Championship, perhaps their loss indicates the exact reasons Norwich are going up and the Bluebirds are going down this summer.

FA Cup - Third Round

Beaten by Gillingham in January and knocked out of the FA Cup. Shambles. Enough said.

Best Player

In a season of ups and downs for the Bluebirds (the defining moment falling into the latter category) few players created much buzz among fans. Although this can be applied to many a name in the Cardiff squad, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge shines above many as their star performer of the 2018/19 season.

Although from a statistical point of view he wasn't exactly rewarded for his contributions, keeping a modest ten clean sheets, the 29-year-old was hugely impressive throughout the campaign.

Making the second highest amount of top-flight saves in the 2018/19 season (141), Etheridge was, by some distance, Cardiff's best player.

Worst Player

It seems harsh to pin blame on striker Kenneth Zohore, especially when considering he was injured for long spells,, however his inability to adapt to life in the top-flight saw him only net one goal in 19 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Although a majority of these appearances came as a substitute, and while it seems harsh to scapegoat a player for what was an entire squads failure in the 2018/19 campaign, when you compare Zohore's single goal with the nine he got in the Championship last season, it soon becomes more justifiable.

The Manager

Though it is easy to fault Neil Warnock for his inability to keep Cardiff in the top division, even his biggest critics have to admire his passion for the club.

As the Bluebirds finished their season with an impressive performance at Old Trafford, Warnock demonstrated at times throughout the season that he is the right man for the Cardiff job.

Overall Grade

Well...Premier League relegation, two very poor domestic cup performances, and a handful disastrous...A? No.

E -