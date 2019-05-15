Chelsea to 'Edge Out' Man Utd in Race for Luka Jovic if Blues Succeed in Transfer Ban Delay

Chelsea could leapfrog Manchester United as the most likely Premier League club to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jović, if they succeed in their efforts to have their transfer ban temporarily frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Serbia international is still being heavily linked with a €60m move to Real Madrid at the end of the season as Frankfurt consider cashing in on Jović, but the forward is also picking up interest from Premier League clubs.

Football.London (via The Express) report that Chelsea's qualification for next season's Champions League has given them the edge of their domestic rivals in the race for Jović's signature.

But any move for the 21-year-old striker would depend on their ability to get an imminent transfer ban halted by CAS, having already seen an appeal with FIFA dismissed.

As things stand, Chelsea are barred from registering new players until the end of next season.

Christian Pulisic's signing during the January transfer window - he was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of this season - will not be effected by the ban, while a permanent move for loanee Mateo Kovačić could also go through.

But the club would need to have their current restrictions lifted if they want to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Jović at the end of the season.

The Serbian was also said to be attracting interest from Manchester United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would be handicapped in negotiations as they don't have the promise of Champions League football next season.

Real Madrid remain the club who are most heavily being linked with Jović ahead of the new campaign, but Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic recently insisted there still hadn't been any contact between the two clubs.