Chelsea to 'Edge Out' Man Utd in Race for Luka Jovic if Blues Succeed in Transfer Ban Delay

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Chelsea could leapfrog Manchester United as the most likely Premier League club to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jović, if they succeed in their efforts to have their transfer ban temporarily frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Serbia international is still being heavily linked with a €60m move to Real Madrid at the end of the season as Frankfurt consider cashing in on Jović, but the forward is also picking up interest from Premier League clubs.

Football.London (via The Express) report that Chelsea's qualification for next season's Champions League has given them the edge of their domestic rivals in the race for Jović's signature.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

But any move for the 21-year-old striker would depend on their ability to get an imminent transfer ban halted by CAS, having already seen an appeal with FIFA dismissed.

As things stand, Chelsea are barred from registering new players until the end of next season.

Christian Pulisic's signing during the January transfer window - he was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of this season - will not be effected by the ban, while a permanent move for loanee Mateo Kovačić could also go through.

But the club would need to have their current restrictions lifted if they want to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Jović at the end of the season.

The Serbian was also said to be attracting interest from Manchester United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would be handicapped in negotiations as they don't have the promise of Champions League football next season.

Real Madrid remain the club who are most heavily being linked with Jović ahead of the new campaign, but Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic recently insisted there still hadn't been any contact between the two clubs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message