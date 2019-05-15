Chelsea Hold Firm Over £100m Eden Hazard Evaluation as Real Madrid Move Hits Snag

Chelsea are holding firm over their £100m evaluation of star forward Eden Hazard, with his expected move to Real Madrid no closer to being completed than it was when negotiations began.
Reports earlier this week claimed that the two teams had agreed on a fee 'approaching €100m' (or around £85m) for the Belgian winger, with the player's unveiling set to occur after Chelsea's Europa League final with Arsenal.
However, according to reports in the Daily Express, the negotiations are no closer to completion than they were when they began in earnest a few weeks ago. This situation was what pushed Hazard to publicly announce that he had made his decision a few weeks ago, in an attempt to pressure the Blues' hierarchy into agreeing on a deal.
Speaking after Sunday's stalemate with Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season, Hazard explained: "I have made my decision — but it is not just about me."
Later, asked if he would've preferred it to be resolved earlier, he admitted: “Yes, I wanted that but that's not happened. I'm still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting.”
The game, which has been organised as part of Chelsea's campaign against discrimination, has been condemned in recent days by Maurizio Sarri, who, despite backing the cause 'as a man', feels that 'as a coach', the timing is unfortunate.
But club captain Cesar Azpilicueta dismissed such fears over fitness, proclaiming: "We will have time to do everything. We will have time to train hard, to rest. We have nearly two weeks until the final and I think it is really important to arrive in good condition.
"It is our final game of the season and hopefully we can get in good shape and lift the trophy."