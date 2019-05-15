Chris Hughton Primed for Swift Managerial Return With West Brom Talks Planned

West Brom look set to open talks with Chris Hughton about their vacant head coach position after failing to reach the Championship play-off final.

The Baggies were defeated at The Hawthorns by Aston Villa on penalties despite winning the second leg of their playoff tie 1-0, with caretaker manager Jimmy Shan overseeing proceedings following the sacking of Darren Moore in March.

Hughton, meanwhile, has only been out of work for a day after being sacked by Brighton in the aftermath of their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

West Brom will speak to Chris Hughton about the Head Coach's position at the Hawthorns, Sky Sports News understands.

Despite previously managing midlands rivals Birmingham between 2011 and 2012, the Baggies have been quick to pounce on Hughton. The 60-year-old has vast experience of the Championship, having guided Newcastle back to the Premier League in 2010, as well as tasting promotion with Albion.

Now, Sky Sports News report that West Brom are looking to act quickly in their search for a permanent successor for Moore, with caretaker boss Shan unlikely to be in the running despite some promising results.

Should Hughton take charge at the Hawthorns, he will become the club's fifth manager in less than four years - in which time the club have slipped out of the Premier League.

Jimmy Shan's post-match verdict...

Hughton was axed by Brighton despite ensuring their top-flight status for a third successive campaign, with this season's 17th place finish following on from their 15th place finish the season before.

Some saw his sacking as a shock, given the work he had done in promoting the club in the first place, yet failings in the transfer market appear to have been the nail in Hughton's Brighton coffin.

He may not be left to stew on his dismissal for long, though, particularly if West Brom's interest comes to immediate fruition.