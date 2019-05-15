David Ornstein Names 3 Players Arsenal Could Target This Summer & Provides Update on Transfer Budget

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Arsenal will reward manager Unai Emery with a "significantly higher" budget if the club can qualify for next season's Champions League, and has named three players the club could sign this summer.

The Gunners will face off against domestic rivals Chelsea in Baku later this month to try and secure the final spot in Europe's elite competition.

Defeat in the final would leave Arsenal with a transfer budget this summer of roughly £40m, but BBC journalist David Ornstein claims Emery will be given much deeper pockets to help rebuild the squad before the start of the new campaign.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"If they’re playing Europa League football next season it looks like it will be around £40m. If it’s Champions League it would be significantly higher," Ornstein told BBC 5 Live. "They also have revenue streams coming on board with the new adidas kit deal."

Ornstein even went on to name drop some players who Arsenal have been keeping tabs on ahead of the summer window, claiming that the Gunners would reignite their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

"Their priorities are a central defender, Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph mentioned the Getafe and Togo centre half, Djené, he’s under contract until 2023 with a reported value of £13.5m," he added, quoted by The Metro.

"The other priority is a box to box midfielder. Previously, in January, they came close to a deal for Christopher Nkunku from PSG – this is course is to replace Aaron Ramsey.

"As a sort of secondary brief they’d be looking for a wide forward and in January came close to a deal for Ivan Perisic, and had interest in Yannick Carrasco. Possibly a centre-forward with Danny Welbeck leaving, and Eddie Nketiah would go on loan if they did bring a centre-forward in."

Ornstein added that the club were also looking to add extra depth at full-back, but that it was of low priority for the club compared to other positions.

