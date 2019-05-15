David Ornstein Provides Latest Updates on Man Utd Pursuits of Koulibaly, Sancho & Wan-Bissaka

BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein has offered Manchester United fans a huge update on the club's pursuits of Kalidou Koulibaly and Jadon Sancho, as well as Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils are expected to be incredibly active this summer, and those names are just three of many players who have been linked with the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, David Ornstein began by confirming the club's interest in Koulibaly.

He said: "One of their priorities is at centre-half. Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli - I'm told they love him. The only problem with that is he is extremely expensive and Napoli don't need to sell. I think, in 2021, he has a buy-out clause of €150m and he's got a few years left on his contract.

"So, either they'll be looking for a younger talent in that position who can emerge to make the position his own, or somebody proven.

"Also, a right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka is very much on Manchester United's radar, along with Manchester City. But United are also keen to develop Diogo Dalot and the young Ethan Laird."

Next, Ornstein revealed that United are in the driver's seat in their pursuit of Sancho, although there are a handful of problems which have prevented the deal from being completed.

"The big one, which not many people have spoken about yet, is Jadon Sancho. Jadon Sancho is amongst the top targets, I understand, of Manchester United, and Manchester United would be his preferred option if he was to come back to the Premier League during this transfer window," Ornstein added.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"I'm told that, a couple of months ago, it was looking like this would be nailed-on. However, he is reluctant to give up Champions League football. He's reluctant to join an unstable club, he wants stability and he wants to win things.

"Never say never but, as things stand, it's 50-50 on that one. PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also shown firm interest in him, but there's been no other interest from Premier League clubs.

"He won't move just for the sake of it, it has to be right for him, and the fee this summer would be in excess of £100m."