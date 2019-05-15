Huddersfield Town 2018/19 Review: End of Season Report Card for the Terriers

Huddersfield finished the Premier League season at the bottom of the table with 16 points, one of the lowest totals ever recorded in the competition's history. They also finished without a win in their final 11 games, perfectly summing up a lacklustre season for the Terriers.

They did incredibly well to survive their first season in the Premier League, but due to their shoestring budget and mismanagement this season never went as planned.

Here's their report card for a Premier League season filled with some highs, but mainly lows.

League Performance

Huddersfield had a pretty dire Premier League campaign, finishing the term with 16 points, the third lowest points total ever achieved in a Premier League season.

They suffered the earliest relegation in England's current top flight competition - joint with Derby in 2008 - being relegated on 30 March after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Terriers only managed to muster up three wins in the entirety of the season, drawing seven games and losing the remaining 28. They only managed to score 28 goals and conceded a colossal 76.

Between December and March they went 14 games without a win, scoring six goals in that time.

Huddersfield only had one match in the entire Premier League season where they scored more than two goals, the 4-3 loss at the London Stadium to West Ham.

Domestic Cup Performance

To top off a truly horrendous Premier League campaign, why not have an even worse domestic cup run? Well, that was apparently Huddersfield's mantra going into the Carabao Cup, as they were outclassed and outplayed by Championship side Stoke City 2-0 away from home.

What's worse is that in that game Saido Berahino scored for the first time in 913 days, and new signing Juninho Bacuna managed a miraculous 50-yard own goal on the volley. What a fantastic way to mark your debut in English football, eh?

Huddersfield exited the FA Cup in the third round after losing 1-0 away at Bristol City. It might not have been as bad as the Stoke defeat, but it still wasn't great.

Best Player

In a team of under-performers, being rated the best player isn't the most impressive achievement, but if you're looking for one shining star in the Terriers' woeful campaign, look no further than Philip Billing.

The 22-year-old Danish defensive midfielder was surprisingly impressive for Huddersfield, offering consistent performances every week. Without him you'd fear that the Terriers would have been relegated a lot quicker than they eventually were.

Unfortunately a knee injury ruled him out of the second half of the campaign, effectively dooming Huddersfield to relegation.

Worst Player

There's a plethora of players who could have received this reward, but one obvious choice would be the 22-year-old French striker Adama Diakhaby.

With Huddersfield operating on a minuscule budget for the majority of the season, any player they invested over £5m in should have been a key performer. But in regards to this £10m bench warmer, that wasn't the case.

Diakhaby was brought in to inject some well-needed pace and youth into a tired Terriers side, but with only 12 league appearances to his name all season and a gargantuan zero goal contributions, this sorry Huddersfield side have been given the short end of the stick.

The Managers

The German did an incredible job getting Huddersfield promoted to the Premier League for the 2017/18 season, and an even more impressive job in keeping them up for the following campaign.

But unfortunately the shoestring budget he was offered meant Wagner couldn't take the club any further, and his fate was sealed after he failed to guide his side to a win in nine games, although he did get them two of their three wins in the whole season.

Wagner's fellow countryman Jan Siewert replaced caretaker manager Mark Hudson on 21 January. Siewert managed Borussia Dortmund II - Dortmund's their reserve team - so the jump up to Premier League football was a massive switch in pace and quality.

In his entire tenure as manager, he only mustered one win in 15 games, and also suffered some bad losses, including a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea.

Siewert will look to steady the ship in the Championship, as that league should be more suited to his level of managerial experience, and hopefully he can get them back to the Premier League soon.

Overall Grade

Huddersfield might as well have not turned up this season, and might have even got some better results under their belts if they hadn't.

They were horrendous from start to finish, both in the league and in domestic cups, proving their status as an over-performing Championship club. They need a serious rebuild, and hopefully Siewert is given some cash to operate with in order to save this sinking ship.





Overall Grade: U