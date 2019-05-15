Jose Mourinho Insists Paul Pogba Is Not 'the Only One Responsible' for Man Utd's Woeful Season

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has claimed that Paul Pogba is not the only individual at Old Trafford to blame for their nightmare season.

The Red Devils have had a troubled campaign, the Portuguese leaving the squad demoralised and frustrated following his sacking in December. His replacement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer restored belief during the early weeks of his reign, though the club regressed once more as they ended 2018/19 in dismal fashion.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A public dispute between Mourinho and Pogba marred the early months of United's campaign, the pair both vying for supremacy during a turbulent period. Many supporters have blamed the latter for the team's horror season, though Mourinho believes he is not the only one at fault.

Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe, the 56-year-old stated: "The problems are there, you can say that these are the players, the organisation, the ambition. I only say that I cannot say 'yes' when you ask if Paul was the only one responsible."

There are a host of issues plaguing the Red Devils at present, all of which combined to derail the club's season following a period of promise under Solskjaer.

The Norwegian enjoyed a miraculous beginning to his tenure as caretaker boss, winning his first eight fixtures at the helm in all competitions and being awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month for January.


However, things have turned sour since their FA Cup exit at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result that triggered a dismaying run of results. Their form fell off a cliff after that 2-1 defeat in March, with Solskjaer now having the worst win percentage out of any United manager in history.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The team missed out on Champions League football for next season, with a mass of squad members thought to be unsettled and looking to engineer a move elsewhere, including Pogba as his supposed negotiations with Spanish giants Real Madrid continue.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message