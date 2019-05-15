Leeds 2-4 Derby (3-4 Agg): Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rams Complete Sensational Comeback

Derby are through to the Championship play-off final after a thrilling second leg encounter with Leeds at Elland Road, winning 4-2 on the night to book their place at Wembley alongside Aston Villa.

With Leeds leading 1-0 from the first leg, Stuart Dallas scored the opener in the 24th minute after Derby had dominated the opening stages and it seemed the tie was all but settled. But, Derby substitute Jack Marriott equalised on the night following a mix-up in the Leeds defence to give the Rams hope.

Mason Mount found the net 40 seconds after the restart to even the tie before Harry Wilson scored a penalty for Derby to hand them the lead.

Then, Dallas got his second, levelling the tie at 3-3 before Gaetano Berardi was sent off for a second yellow card in a game where nine players went into the referee's book.





Marriott's second five minutes from time, before Scott Malone also saw red after picking up a second yellow card.

So either Derby County get to avenge their 11 point season or Aston Villa get to avenge their 17 point season.



Meanwhile Leeds will get to avenge their 5-1 defeat at Luton Town, as they will once again be meeting as equals in the league next season. — Sibs 🔰 (@SibsMUFC) May 15, 2019

With this victory, Derby became the first team in Championship play-off history to lose the first-leg and progress to the final, and well deserved it was.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

Leeds United





Key Talking Point





With the match on a knife edge after Derby fought back from two goals down, it's hard to understand what Leeds captain Liam Cooper was thinking when he tugged on Mason Bennett's shirt in the box.

Leeds had already surrendered their lead, and needed to steady the ship and avoid the Rams scoring another goal.

Bennett felt the tug of his shirt, hit the floor and the penalty was rightly awarded. Only Cooper will know what was going through his head, but he certainly jeopardised his side's chances of reaching Wembley - particularly with the chance to return to the Premier League on the line.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Casilla (5); Ayling (6), Berardi (4), Cooper (5), Dallas (8); Phillips (7); Hernandez (6), Shackleton (6), Klich (6), Harrison (7); Bamford (5)

Substitutions: Clarke (5), Brown (5)

Star Man





Leeds United left-back Stuart Dallas had an absolute stormer of a game. The 28-year-old scored two goals as Leeds' strikers faltered in front of goal.

He added another dimension to the Leeds attack and caused Harry Wilson and Jayden Bogle all sorts of problems down the left flank.

In a game with so much attacking intent, Dallas was also strong defensively, which can't be said for some of his teammates. He kept looking for the elusive third goal to give him his deserved hat-trick but was unable to find the net again.

Derby County





Key Talking Point





With perseverance often comes a reward and that's what happened for super-sub Jack Marriott in first half stoppage time.

The Rams striker was chasing down what seemed like a lost cause, having just been brought on, when Leeds defender Liam Cooper went to ground to try and clear the ball.

He ended up colliding with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, which led to the ball cannoning between the pair and squirming through to give Marriott the chance to tap into an empty net.

24' Leeds 1-0 Derby (2-0)

45' Leeds 1-1 Derby (2-1)

46' Leeds 1-2 Derby (2-2)

58' Leeds 1-3 Derby (2-3)

62' Leeds 2-3 Derby (3-3)

84' Leeds 2-4 Derby (3-4)



WHAT A GAME! pic.twitter.com/oTOKo8EZmP — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 15, 2019

It gave Derby a way back into the game right before half-time and clearly ruffled the feathers of Leeds' players.





It almost happened again seconds later, with Casilla missing the ball as he rushed 25 yards from his goal to clear, but he got away with it on this occasion. The hosts weren't so fortunate just after the break, as Derby came flying out of the traps.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Roos (6); Bogle (7), Keogh (6), Tomori (7), Malone (6); Holmes (6), Johnson (6); Wilson (7), Mount (7), Lawrence (6); Bennett (6)

Substitutions: Marriott (9)*, Huddlestone (6), Cole (5)

Star Man

Jack Marriott was brought on by Frank Lampard to score goals, and that he did.

The super-sub scored with his second touch of the game and then clipped the ball beautifully over Casilla to give Derby the lead in the 85th minute.

Given his performance in this match, the 24-year-old will hope he has done enough to justify his manager starting him in the final and if he can continue his scoring run then Derby's chances of reaching the Premier League will improve.

Looking Ahead





Derby have a play-off final with Aston Villa to look forward to where Frank Lampard will want to take the Rams into the Premier League for the first time since 2008.

Leeds now have the summer to recoup and speculation will now be raised over the future of manager Marcelo Bielsa.