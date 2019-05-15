Liverpool Third Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images of Blue Jersey Set to Cause Uproar Among Supporters

Images have surfaced online of what is believed to Liverpool's new third kit for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier League season. The jersey, by manufacturers New Balance, is set to cause potential uproar among supporters for the striking choice of colour.

The club risked causing controversy when they released their new away kit, presenting a predominantly white strip, with dark blue detail and a splash of red along the cuffs of either sleeve.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔥 NEW: Liverpool 19-20 Third Kit Colors Leaked? https://t.co/zUCDxr8qOM — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 15, 2019

Yet, while the blue element was minimal on the away kit, it appears the club have opted for a more prominent blend of dark grey/black with a teal/blue badge, and sponsor. Meanwhile the home kit offered no surprises in its design.

Very little has been revealed of the kit as of yet, with only a snippet of the front of the jersey being released on Footy Headlines. however, with images surfacing of some new jackets of the club, there is s strong indication of what it may look like.





In terms of design, based on the images of the jackets, the kit appears to be sleek in its design, with a relatively subdued amount of detail. But, again, how the collar and sleeves will appear are yet to be known.

However, what is known, is that it could very well cause an disharmony with Liverpool supporters for its use of blue, the colour of bitter rivals Everton. The Liver Bird is now in teal, although strikingly similar to blue, which is a hugely controversial move by the club, given the heated nature of the side's relationship.

Having lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a solitary point, it could be that the club are seeking an extra omen in their efforts to lift their first top-flight title in 30 years. After City lifted the 2018/19 crown, it given the last six league titles have all been won by teams wearing blue.