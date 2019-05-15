Manchester United may have to pay £12m to offload winger Alexis Sanchez, with Inter keen on taking the Chilean on loan.

One way or another, Sanchez is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after a hugely disappointing season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to get his huge wages of around £500,000 a week off the books at United.

Inter are eager to secure a loan deal, but (understandably) they do not want to pay the entirety of Sanchez's salary. As a result, The Mirror claim that United may have to pay half of his wages to help the deal go through, which would total £12m over the season.

However, they could also allow him to leave permanently on a free transfer, in the hope that any interested side would be happier to just have to pay his salary.

Sanchez's agent has previously met with Inter and Serie A champions Juventus, as he desperately looks for any side who would be interested in offering the winger an escape route from his United nightmare.

The 30-year-old managed just two goals in 27 appearances for the Red Devils this season. He only started nine Premier League games and was completely left out of the matchday squad for United's humiliating 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on the final day of the Premier League season.

After the game, The Sun claim Solskjaer was left utterly furious, telling his squad that they should be completely embarrassed by what they have let happen to the club.

He then warned the squad that he would be prepared to sell half the team as a result of their attitude problem, as he only wants players who care about the club more than themselves.

The Norwegian has already identified a number of targets for the summer window, but would need to sell some of his highest earners to be able to afford the deal. Along with Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial are named as likely causalities, who could easily raise a significant amount of money.