Manchester City Deny Players Sang Chant That Mocks Sean Cox or Hillsborough Tragedy

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Manchester City have released a statement denying that a chant sung amid the celebrations of their most recent Premier League title related to the incident involving Liverpool fan Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy. 

A video of the club returning to Manchester on a plane from Brighton - where they beat the Seagulls 4-1 to claim their fourth Premier League title - surfaced on social media, appearing to show players and staff reciting a provocative chant.

The chant in question parodied Liverpool's famous 'Allez, Allez, Allez' and apparently contained the incendiary lyrics 'battered in the streets', 'crying in the stands' and 'victims of it all'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The singing of the chant raised concerns, forcing the club to release a statement denying the lyrics were intended to mock either Sean Cox or Hillsborough, explaining that it had been a 'regular chant' during the 2018/19 season and referred to the Reds' 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Kiev. 

As reported by Sky Sports, the statement reads: "The song in question, which has been a regular chant during the 2018-19 season, refers to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev. 


"Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation."


However, the song has received widespread criticism on Twitter, with one user writing: "It's honestly embarrassing that some Man City fans think it's OK for their players to sing about fans being beat up." 

Cox sustained brain injuries following an attack in the build-up to Liverpool's Champions League semi-final with Roma last year, with three Italians sent to prison for their offences.

