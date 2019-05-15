Manchester City to Escape FA Action After Video Emerges of Players Singing 'Anti-Liverpool' Chant

Manchester City will face no action after a video emerged of their players singing an anti-Liverpool song while flying back to Manchester from Brighton.

Pep Guardiola's side had clinched the title with a 4-1 victory over the Seagulls on the final day of the season, but a video has since surfaced of the players singing a song that has potentially controversial connotations.

The FA says: Manchester City, its players and staff will face no action following alleged chants about Liverpool players and fans as no rules and regulations have been breached. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) May 15, 2019

The FA, however, say no rules and regulations have been breached in regards to the song, which includes lyrics such as 'battered in the streets' and 'victims of it all' and is a modified version of Liverpool's 'Allez, Allez, Allez' chant.





News of the verdict, via the Mirror, will be reassuring to the club after public condemnation to the video spread across social media, with fans stating the lyrics had connections to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough disaster - Cox being a Liverpool fan who was viciously attacked by Roma supporters prior to last season's Champions League semi final clash at Anfield.

Initially the chant was created by Liverpool supporters to reflect their successes across Europe, but was altered by City fans to reflect the club's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid last season, which took place in Kiev.

After the video emerged, the club issued a statement reaffirming that the song did indeed refer to the Champions League final, and not to anything else.

"Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation," the statement read, via Manchester Evening News.

With the Premier League season over, the Citizens now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they still have an opportunity of a domestic treble, facing Watford in the final.