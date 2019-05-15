The New England Revolution and Chelsea FC soccer teams will play in a friendly match on Wednesday, May 15 titled the "Final Whistle on Hate," raising awareness on anti-semitism and hate crimes worldwide.

According to MLS commissioner Don Garber, proceeds from the match—in addition to contributions from Revolution owner Bob Kraft and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich—will raise more than $4 million to combat anti-semitism and all hate crimes.

"The Revolution and Chelsea have teamed up to highlight the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world and are working together to harness the power of sport in bringing people together to tackle hate and prejudice in all its forms," the Revolution said in a release.

The game's proceeds will be donated to 15 groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the World Jewish Congress and Community Security Trust. The initial idea was developed by Abramovich and Kraft "in light of a global rise in antisemitic activity," the Revolution announced.

The Revolution and Chelsea have also taken active steps in educating themselves, with the Revs recently sending a delegation to the March of the Living in Poland, and Chelsea visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Boston.

On Thursday May 2, #NERevs & @ChelseaFC representatives united at the International March of the Living in Poland, where they joined thousands of others from across the globe in remembrance of the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4AO5eL9NoR — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 15, 2019

The Chelsea players in Boston for tonight’s #FinalWhistleOnHate match against New England Revolution visited the city’s Holocaust memorial yesterday... pic.twitter.com/25sRikL78o — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 15, 2019

The match will take place at Gillette Stadium and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.