New England Revolution vs. Chelsea Will Raise $4 Million to Combat Anti-Semitism, Hate Crimes

Revolution owner Bob Kraft and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will also each give $1 million to back the mission.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 15, 2019

The New England Revolution and Chelsea FC soccer teams will play in a friendly match on Wednesday, May 15 titled the "Final Whistle on Hate," raising awareness on anti-semitism and hate crimes worldwide.

According to MLS commissioner Don Garber, proceeds from the match—in addition to contributions from Revolution owner Bob Kraft and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich—will raise more than $4 million to combat anti-semitism and all hate crimes.

"The Revolution and Chelsea have teamed up to highlight the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world and are working together to harness the power of sport in bringing people together to tackle hate and prejudice in all its forms," the Revolution said in a release.

The game's proceeds will be donated to 15 groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the World Jewish Congress and Community Security Trust. The initial idea was developed by Abramovich and Kraft "in light of a global rise in antisemitic activity," the Revolution announced.

The Revolution and Chelsea have also taken active steps in educating themselves, with the Revs recently sending a delegation to the March of the Living in Poland, and Chelsea visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Boston.

The match will take place at Gillette Stadium and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message