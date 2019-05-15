Paul Pogba's Wage Demands Threaten Real Madrid Move as Man Utd Summer Exit Looms

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's negotiations over a summer switch to Real Madrid have hit a stumbling block due to the Frenchman's wage demands in the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane has earmarked Pogba as one of the club's top targets ahead of the summer transfer window alongside Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who already appears to have played his last Premier League game for the club.

While a deal for Hazard is expected to be announced after the Europa League final, French newspaper L'Equipe (via The Daily Mail) claim that Real Madrid are now switching their focus to getting a deal for Pogba over the line.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

But L'Equipe adds that there has been a hitch in talks between the two parties as Pogba is demanding €15m in wages at the Santiago Bernabéu, an offer that club president Florentino Pérez would reserve for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Pogba has had a largely mixed season at Old Trafford but still found his way into the Premier League's Team of the Season - something which has been put down to voting taking place in late February - thanks to his form in front of goal.

The 26-year-old has scored 16 goals and claimed 11 assists across all competitions this season, but fans appear to be increasingly losing patience with their club-record signing.

During Manchester United's final home game of the season against Cardiff City, supporters appeared to clash with Pogba after full-time.

Beyond pathetic that fans are giving Paul Pogba stick given the state of some of those playing for United. Don't blame Pogba for wanting to leave and go to Madrid. Good luck to him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 12, 2019

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes during their 2-0 defeat to Neil Warnock's relegated side, where Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored both of the Bluebirds goals.