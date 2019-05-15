Real Madrid Apparently Eye Move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ahead of Summer Window

Real Madrid are 'said' to be considering making a move for Arsenal's top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season as part of their summer makeover.

The Spanish giants have been linked with a number of high profile names as they look to rebuild ahead of the new campaign, while Gareth Bale is being tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabéu.

The ever-unreliable Spanish outlet Diario Gol has claimed that the club could turn their attentions to signing Aubameyang this summer, as contrary to their other targets, it will be 'easier' to convince Arsenal into selling their star striker.

Real Madrid have been linked with the likes of Eden Hazard, Paulo Dybala and Sadio Mané ahead of the summer transfer window, all of whom are expected to cost between €100m and €150m.

Aubameyang has scored 31 goals across all competitions for the Gunners during his first full season in north London, finishing as the Premier League's joint golden boot winner alongside Liverpool's Mané and Mohamed Salah.

Although the Gabon international has spent much of the last five years in European football playing as an out and out striker, it's claimed that Aubameyang would actually be Real Madrid's replacement for Bale should the Welshman leave at the end of the season.

While the club's rumoured move for long-term target Hazard appears to still be on the cards, Aubameyang would join Mané and Dybala in the hat as additional options for the club as they look to replace Bale.

But with Aubameyang appearing to be settled at Arsenal and having only just arrived in 2018, it's unlikely that the club will be willing to let their top goalscorer leave at any price at the end of the season.





He still has a contract at Emirates Stadium until 2021, and at this stage it's difficult to judge if Diario Gol's report actually carries any weight.

January signing Brahim Díaz is also being linked with a temporary move away from Real Madrid at the end of the season which will free up space on the wing, although it's understood that the former Manchester City star wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu next year.