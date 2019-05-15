Saido Berahino Found Guilty of Drink-Driving Offence Following Altercation in February

Saido Berahino has been found guilty of drink driving at Highbury Magistrates' Court relating to a incident back in London back in February.

The Stoke City striker was arrested at 3am for an incident that occurred outside VQ in Bloomsbury, where police witnessed the 25-year-old speeding off in a vehicle after an apparent altercation.

The court heard police (via Stoke Sentinel) were called to reports of a possible stabbing involving seven people outside the cafe, in which Burundi-born Berahino claims he was attempting to flee a group of robbers, who had surrounded his car just minutes before.

Berahino's case against the charge referred to his attempting to escape the robbers, however, chair of the bench Mark Oxenham said the prosecution had not proved their case beyond reasonable doubt, stating: "[..] the defendant was not in fear of death or fear of serious injury to himself or his companions".

Ex-West Brom forward Berahino was behind the wheel of the car when police followed it the short distance to Bedford Square, before being stopped and asked about the fight through the vehicle's window. The striker was found to have 103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, with the legal limit just 35mg.

Having started his career with the Baggies, Berahino had loan spells with Northampton Town, Brentford and Peterborough United in between making 121 appearances with the Hawthorns outfit and netting 36 goals.

His performances for the midlands side earned him a move to Stoke in 2016, in a deal that could be worth up to £15m, but he has endured a bitterly disappointing spell with the Potters. With just five goals in 56 matches, he is now facing up to being charged with drink driving for the second time in four years.