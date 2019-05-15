Sandro Tonali Hints at Serie A Switch Amid Interest From Liverpool, Juventus & Milan

Italy Under-21 international Sandro Tonali has fuelled suggestions that he's in talks to join a club in Serie A this summer, after admitting a decision still hasn't been made between AC Milan and Juventus.

Tonali has been at the centre of attention for scouts across Europe for a number of years, with the teenager quickly being dubbed as the next Andrea Pirlo thanks to his technical ability and passing range from the heart of midfield.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

He's been attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League and most notably from Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, but Tonali hinted that his future could lie in Italy's top flight even though a final decision hasn't been made over his next move.





"We do not know we know from day to day, what matters is making the best choice for me," Tonali told Calciomercato. "We can't say if I'm going to Milan or Juve, maybe I'll stay in Brescia and I'll do my career there.”

Tonali has made 53 appearances for Serie B side Brescia since making his first-team debut in 2017, going on to score five goals and pick up nine assists.

His comparisons with some of Italy's finest ever players over the last few years has simply been an inevitable byproduct of modern football, but Tonali has paid attention and he insists that he wants to carve out his own future rather than simply trying to emulate his idols.

Sandro Tonali



The 19 year-old DM who also plays in CM played 35 times & contributed to 10 goals for Brescia in Italian Serie B this season & is often compared to Andrea Pirlo. He won the 2017/18 Serie B Player of the Year Award. #ExcitingProspectsAroundTheWorld — Fola (@longlivefola) May 14, 2019

He added: "The people who compare me to the great champions are pleased but when I come home and look at myself in the mirror I am always Sandro Tonali."