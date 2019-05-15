Son Heung-Min Delivers Warning to Liverpool Ahead of Huge Champions League Final

As Tottenham and Liverpool prepare for their hotly anticipated Champions League final clash in Madrid, Spurs forward Son Heung-min has warned the Merseyside club that he could be back to his own "fire mode" for the game.

With both sides looking to cap off their 2018/19 campaigns with much needed pieces of silverware, the South Korean star is confident that he will be back to full goal-scoring potential having failed to net in both legs of Tottenham's dramatic semi-final victory over Ajax.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Son - who netted 12 goals in 31 appearances for the Lilywhite's in the 2018/19 Premier League season - scored three huge goals (over two legs) against Manchester City in the quarter-finals that helped Tottenham progress to the next stage of the Champions League.





As the anticipation builds for what is shaping up to be a monumental fixture in the Spanish capital, Son commented on the weeks of rest between the end of the domestic season and the UCL final, whilst issuing a warning to Liverpool fans about his confidence for the game.





As quoted by the Evening Standard, Son said: “I think everyone needs this time to rest. We’re trying to get as fit as possible, to make sure we give everything in this game.

“I am a really, really positive guy and it is one of the best feelings to be playing in the Champions League Final, so I just want to make sure that I am ready for every single ball and every single second.

2-0 - Tottenham Hotspur are the first team to come two goals behind to win in a Champions League semi-final since Manchester United in 1999 against Juventus. Breathtaking. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/JsXIq0z4Y5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

"It is in three weeks, so everything is in our hands. I hope that I am in fire mode!”







The 26-year-old was not involved on the final weekend of the Premier League as Spurs drew 2-2 with Everton, having been sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Although the Tottenham forward focused his comments on Spurs' preparation for the final, he did also consider the emotions he would feel if his side were to win or lose. He added: “I don’t want to talk about winning or losing. There’s a long time to prepare for this important game."

"Winning the Champions League means a lot, but losing would be painful for a long, long time.

"We just want to be ready and then we will see what happens. Liverpool are a strong team, so how we play will be important.”

The Champions League final will be contested at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1.