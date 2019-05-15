Tielemans Bargaining, Ibe Interest, Soyuncu Nightmare to End: Leicester News Roundup

With a gaping hole being left following the end of the Premier League season, our attentions turn towards finding another vice that may temporarily put an end to our misery.

Rumours, of course! Transfer stories and news bits are what we shall cling onto for the coming months and, while it's not quite the game itself, they certainly cough up some excitement and discussions for the time being.

#OnThisDay 3️⃣ years ago, #lcfc were given a guard of honour by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as our 2015/16 Premier League title-winning campaign came to a close 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YcIlpYwufc — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2019

One particular club who seem to be on the up are Leicester, who will be looking to push on next season under the guidance of new boss Brendan Rodgers. They want to keep someone permanently, they want to sign someone new, some deadwood needs to go and one of their star men is a happy bunny.

Leicester Hoping to Drive Down Tielemans Price (Good Luck)

How this young Belgian was struggling for game time in a, quite frankly, atrocious Monaco side has been the talk of the terraces ever since he stepped foot on these shores.

Youri Tielemans has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water since his six-month loan move in January. The 22-year-old has effortlessly slotted into the 'rigorous, rough and physical' demands of the division like a seasoned professional, winning the hearts of Foxes' fans with consummate ease.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Leicester are looking to make the deal permanent this summer. The sticking point, however, is that he won't come cheap. Monaco are looking to recoup the €25m they paid for him and some, asking in the region of €45m for the midfielder. The King Power hierarchy aren't having any of that though, and have asked the club to lower their asking price in order for business to move forward, according to CalcioMercato.

It's a risky game they're playing, with fellow European sides ready to get involved in their own, far less complicated version of Bargain Hunt. The tactic of giving the amount of money that's been asked for mirrors the Foxes' approach, but might (probably) be what seals the deal on this occasion.

Rodgers 'Eyeing' Cherries Flop Jordan Ibe

As is so often the case when new managers get appointed, they look to make astute, experienced and shrewd signings at their clubs. Or they buy the deadwood from another club simply because they know the player.





That very well could be the case at Leicester as, if The Sun are to be believed, then Rodgers is 'eyeing' a reunion with Bournemouth flop Jordan Ibe. After making a then-record £15m switch to the south coast from Rodgers' former side Liverpool, Ibe has failed to make a significant impact at the Vitality, netting just four times in 84 appearances.





With one year left on his contract with Eddie Howe's side, Leicester are monitoring the situation - knowing the 23-year-old could move for free next year.





The former Celtic boss already has a solid selection of wingers at his disposal, with Harvey Barnes and Demarai Gray key players in the squad, However, with Marc Albrighton not likely to feature in his long-term plans and Rachid Ghezzal flopping since his arrival, reinforcements look at the forefront of Rodgers' plans.

Caglar Soyuncu Set For Home Comforts to Escape Midlands Misery

From one flop to another. It's very much centre halves galore at King Power Stadium with Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan and Daniel Amartey all vying for the two central defensive roles.

As such, Caglar Soyuncu looks like he might be in line for a brief respite from this hellish Premier League spell with a loan move to Fenerbahce, according to Turkish publication Fanatik. The 22-year-old signed from SC Freiburg for £19m last summer but has blown nothing but cold and very cold in a rotten first season in English football.

Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli is set to fly to England later in the week to open talks with the Foxes, hopeful of being able to lure the player to his homeland on a loan deal. Given the fact he's only made eight appearances for the club since making the switch, it would be a real shock if Rodgers were to turn the move down.

POTY Ricardo Pereira Unsurprisingly Content After Award Winning Season

When you're awarded with your club's Player of the Year award as well as the Players' Player of the Year gong, you must be a pretty chuffed man.

Naturally, Ricardo Pereira is. Its been an excellent debut campaign for the Foxes following his £22m move from Porto last summer, netting a winning goal against Manchester City and featuring prominently throughout the campaign.

The Portuguese international has spoken highly of his time in the midlands during an interview with Nice Matin - as relayed by Leicester Mercury.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go so well," the 25-year-old said. "I had faith in myself, but you never quite know what to expect in a new country, in a new league. I needed to adapt to life in England, to my teammates, to a new style of play. After 2-3 months, I felt at home.”

Happy days.