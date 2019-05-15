Tottenham 'Confident' Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane Will Be Fit for Champions League Final

Tottenham duo Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane are on course to return for the Champions League final against Livepool.
Belgium international Vertonghen has been sidelined since picking up an ankle injury in Spurs' remarkable comeback win against Ajax, and was seen leaving the Amsterdam Arena with his foot in a protective boot.
Kane, meanwhile, has missed Spurs' nine games since sustaining significant lateral ligament damage to his left ankle against Manchester City, and Spurs initially thought he would be out until the end of June.
Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/vWR79WlMT6— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 10, 2019
“We’ll see. Day-by-day we’re assessing him and trying to help him to recover as soon as possible."
He appears to have made significant progress in his recovery, though, and could now feature in European football's showpiece event - and his return would be a huge boost for Spurs.