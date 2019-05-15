Tottenham Prioritise Move for Julian Brandt as Gareth Bale Return Becomes Increasingly Unlikely

Tottenham Hotspur have switched their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt after Gareth Bale reportedly rejected a move back to north London.

The German international joined Die Werkself from Wolfsburg in 2014 and has two years left to run on his current deal at BayArena. It had been reported that he has a €25m release clause in his contract, though that is yet to be confirmed. If true it would be a bargain from Spurs' point of view, Brandt having enjoyed a fine season for Leverkusen as he racked up nine goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

According to SportBild, Tottenham have held talk's with the 23-year-old's father, Jurgen, about a switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, though they are not alone in their pursuit of the youngster.





Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are also thought to have spoken to Brandt's parents in their attempts to lure him from Bayer.





The Lillywhites have made Brandt a top target for the upcoming transfer window as a move for Gareth Bale becomes increasingly unrealistic. The Mirror report that the Welshman is keen to see out his contract at Real, which sees him pocket a staggering £600,000 per week.





Zinedine Zidane's re-appointment as Madrid boss in March cast doubt over Bale's future in the Spanish capital, though the latter is adamant he will not be forced out, with three years left of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite reaching this year's Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino's men do not have the finances to compete with the La Liga giants and have failed to make a single signing in the last 12 months.





Los Blancos are believed to be keen on offloading the forward who they brought in from Spurs for a then-world record £86m in 2013, with the club open to Bale moving away on loan. However, the player has told friends he wishes to leave in a dignified manner if his time as a 'Galactico' is indeed coming to an end.