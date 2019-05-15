Twitter Reacts as Derby Reach Championship Play-Off Final After Stunning Win Over Leeds

By 90Min
May 15, 2019

Whether you're an avid Premier League viewer who, for whatever reason, simply won't drop down a division to satisfy their footballing needs. Well, think again. Championship football offers all the top-flight does, and so much more.

One of the country's biggest football clubs, Leeds United, threw away a strong position in the league to finish third, setting up a mouthwatering play off semi final clash with Derby, looking to reach the showpiece event at Wembley.

The first leg tie at Pride Park saw Leeds take a slender 1-0 advantage into Wednesday night's second leg at Elland Road. 

Two sides were set to battle it for the chance with a place in the Premier League. It all hinged on one more match after 46 grueling league games. And so it began...

A bright start from Frank Lampard's men was cut short after some poor defending from a set piece saw Stuart Dallas put the Whites in the driving seat.

Former Chelsea man Lampard responded, making a first half tactical switch, bringing on forward Jack Marriott. It worked, immediately. Derby fans got somewhat (overly) excited as a result.

Marcelo Bielsa's men still had the upper hand at this point, as the second half kicked off. But blimey. It didn't half last long.

Less than a minute after the restart, Derby pulled level (away goals not counting for this contest).

A chance to go in front!!!

Leeds' club captain Liam Cooper forgot the game was ongoing and clearly fancied a swap of shirts with the Derby player. Unfortunately for him the game was still on and he needlessly commuted a foul in the box to give the away side the perfect chance to complete an unlikely comeback.

After years of hurt, it seemed Leeds might just be enduring further anguish for them and their avid fanbase. However, in the face of unprecedented adversity, they came back.

The game blew wide open at this point - it was the Grand Canyon on football matches. Defenders forgot their roles, staff forgot to keep quiet. Utter madness finally took its toll as certified hothead Gaetano Berardi received his marching orders for a second yellow card.


Bielsa's warriors kept going, pushing forward for the winner despite having just ten men. It proved costly, however. A potential £290m costly.

THEN THE GOAL CAME!!

Derby's first half substitute Marriott who, prior to today, had only netted once in 17 outings struck a killer blow with just five minutes to go. It was exhilarating, blood pumping football at its finest.

A particularly encounter awaits Leeds as one fan duly pointed out.

But it wasnt over yet!!!!! Scott Malone was also sent for an early shower after his second yellow leveled matters (in terms of players on the pitch at least).

Yet..... It mattered for little and the Rams pulled off an almighty comeback to send Mr Chelsea back to a stadium he is so fondly familiar with. What an advert for Championship football.

Incredible stuff.

