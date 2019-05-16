Arsenal Make €12m Bid for Argentine Defender Amid Interest From Inter & Sampdoria

Arsenal are reported to have put a €12m offer on the table for Gremio defender Walter Kannemann, potentially putting them ahead of Serie A sides Inter and Sampdoria in the queue to secure his services.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their central defensive options in the summer, with Shkodran Mustafi seemingly heading for the exit door after a poor season.

They will do so on a shoestring budget compared to their rivals at the top end of the Premier League, with as little as £40m to spend, and CalcioMercato report that a shopping trip in Brazil may be the solution to that.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

They report that Arsenal have issued a concrete bid of €12m plus bonuses for the 28-year-old, and await a response in the coming days, as Gremio evaluate the offer.





It may seem unusual for a Premier League side to go in for an experienced player from the Brazilian leagues, but it is worth noting that the Argentine centre-back, who was born in Uruguay, has a reputation for tough tackling, and was part of one of the division's outstanding defences last season.

Despite enduring a difficult start to the new campaign, Gremio conceded just 27 goals in the 2018 season, with only runaway leaders Palmeiras registering fewer.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Both Inter and Sampdoria are reported to be interested, so it may be far from straightforward to secure his signing, but if he does head to London then he will likely represent a solid defensive addition that falls well within the confines of Arsenal's limited budget.