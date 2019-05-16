Arsenal & Tottenham Bosses Claim Manager of the Year Awards for WSL and Women's Championship

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has won the LMA Women's Super League manager of the year award, while Tottenham boss Karen Hills has claimed the award for the Championship.

The Gunners were undoubtedly the outstanding team in the WSL this season, and claimed the title with a game to spare, despite a strong challenge from a Manchester City side who went undefeated until the last game of the season - against Arsenal.

FULL-TIME | Our 2018/19 campaign ends in defeat after Arsenal’s late winner.



Thanks to all our fans for your support this season!



🔴 1-0 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/fkbKiqfz2m — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 11, 2019

In Montemurro's first full season in charge, the Gunners won 18 of their 20 matches, keeping City at arm's length for the duration of the campaign, and as such the Australian emerges as the deserved victor.

In the Championship, Hills led Tottenham to a second-place finish in only their second season in WSL 2, and they have subsequently gained promotion to the top flight for the first time.

A strong case could be made for Casey Stoney of Manchester United, who won the league by nine points, but with Tottenham competing on a far smaller budget, it was Hills who emerged victorious.

🏆 @hillsyk5: “I’m thrilled, proud, all of those emotions. It’s been an absolute dream for the last 10 seasons, gaining three promotions and working our way up to the top level."



➡️ https://t.co/CsZBI2Jgch#COYS ⚪ #SpursLadies pic.twitter.com/vdyGhYuk9d — Tottenham Hotspur Ladies (@thlfcofficial) May 15, 2019

Their promotion is a superb achievement and means that we will have north London derbies to look forward to in the Women's Super League next season.

Elsewhere in the LMA awards, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was named as manager of the year in England and for the men's Championship.