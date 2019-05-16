Arsenal & Tottenham Bosses Claim Manager of the Year Awards for WSL and Women's Championship

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has won the LMA Women's Super League manager of the year award, while Tottenham boss Karen Hills has claimed the award for the Championship. 

The Gunners were undoubtedly the outstanding team in the WSL this season, and claimed the title with a game to spare, despite a strong challenge from a Manchester City side who went undefeated until the last game of the season - against Arsenal. 

In Montemurro's first full season in charge, the Gunners won 18 of their 20 matches, keeping City at arm's length for the duration of the campaign, and as such the Australian emerges as the deserved victor.

In the Championship, Hills led Tottenham to a second-place finish in only their second season in WSL 2, and they have subsequently gained promotion to the top flight for the first time. 

A strong case could be made for Casey Stoney of Manchester United, who won the league by nine points, but with Tottenham competing on a far smaller budget, it was Hills who emerged victorious.

Their promotion is a superb achievement and means that we will have north London derbies to look forward to in the Women's Super League next season.

Elsewhere in the LMA awards, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was named as manager of the year in England and for the men's Championship. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message