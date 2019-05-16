Atletico Madrid Keen to Land Arsenal Striker as Replacement for Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, joining fellow La Liga giants Barcelona in pursuit of the Frenchman.

Barça were reportedly keeping tabs on Lacazette but now look all the more likely to sign Atletico wantaway Antoine Griezmann, after he publicly announced that he will be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season.

. @AntoGriezmann: "These five years have been incredible. Thank you very much for everything, I carry you in my heart." pic.twitter.com/uz1jwQj1Sg — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019

As a result, Atletico must now act quickly to replace the Frenchman and Le 10 Sport claim that initial contact has been made regarding Lacazette, who has enjoyed a productive domestic and European campaign for Arsenal.





They are also rumoured to be interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who has repeatedly linked with a move away from Ligue 1.

Currently, Atleti have Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata as their other striking options. Costa's future is unclear after a string of on-field misdemeanours, though, whilst Morata's future is dependant on Diego Simeone's willingness to pay another hefty loan fee to Chelsea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be reluctant to let Lacazette leave, as he has formed a deadly partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season. He scored 13 Premier League goals this season, whilst his strike partner notched 22 - sharing the golden boot with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.





Lacazette has also shown good goalscoring form in Europe, scoring five goals in Arsenal's route through to the Europa League final. The Gunners take on Premier League rivals Chelsea in Baku at the end of May, knowing that victory will earn them a coveted spot in next season's Champions League.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Manager Unai Emery will no doubt be hoping that Lacazette remains focused on the task at hand, despite recently admitting that being linked with a move to Barcelona was 'flattering'.