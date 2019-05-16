Atletico Madrid 'Offer' Paulo Dybala Five-Year Deal as Juventus Star's Brother Talks Up Turin Exit

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has emerged as Atletico Madrid's principal target to replace the outgoing Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann announced in a video dubbed 'The Decision 2.0' that he will be departing Los Rojiblancos at the end of the season, despite committing his future to the club after months of speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Dybala, meanwhile, has endured a torrid season in Turin and has been linked with a move away from the club as a result.

Now, his brother and agent Gustavo, has claimed that an exit from Serie A is indeed possible, with a number of stars feeling 'uncomfortable' at the club.

Speaking in an interview with Argentine radio show Futbolemico, Gustavo admitted his brother was growing frustrated with a lack of game time at Juventus, in a season where Massimiliano Allegri has opted to bench Dybala on numerous occasions following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

“Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change,” he said, as relayed by Football Italia.

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he’s not happy there. Paulo’s not the only one, as many players are uncomfortable at Juve. He won’t be the one who will leave the Bianconeri this summer.”

Despite being candid on his brother's next move, it seems Atletico have moved quick to replace the outgoing Griezmann. Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Shira has stated the club are 'serious' about signing Dybala, going as far to say a five-year-deal worth around €9m each season is on the table for the 25-year-old.

The Argentine is considering the approach and awaiting on developments at Juventus, knowing he will be sold if Allegri stays on as the club's manager. The La Liga outfit are big admirers of the former Palermo forward, despite netting just five times in the league this season - having bagged 22 the campaign before.