Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has insisted the club have no intentions of removing Ernesto Valverde from his post as Barcelona manager, despite another embarrassing exit from the UEFA Champions League this year.

Having led 3-0 from the first leg of their semi final against Liverpool, Valverde's men crumbled to a 4-0 second leg defeat; just one season after relinquishing a 4-1 lead in last season's quarterfinals against Roma.

As a result, Valverde faced huge criticisms and calls for his head, despite leading the club to the La Liga title and into a domestic final later this month. Nevertheless, Bartomeu has backed the 55-year-old to continue in charge of La Blaugrana, claiming he is the right man in charge and is yet to finish the 'project' at hand in Catalonia.

"Valverde said the other day that he has the support of the president and the board," he told Marca.

"He's the coach we want. We're halfway through a large project. He has a contract and we're very happy with him. Now it's about how the players recover from the enormous setback."

Support for Valverde comes ahead of the Copa del Rey showpiece against Valencia, with some rumors suggesting the Spaniard's job depended on the outcome of the match. That has been dispelled by Bartomeu, who stated that the 'main objective' was always La Liga success.

"[The final] isn't the deciding factor [on whether Valverde stays]," Bartomeu added. "The main objective is the league and then we want the Copa or the Champions League. It's been a magnificent season, we've won [the league] with games to spare. We all want more. Now we've got the Copa final and we're coming off the back of a damaging defeat."