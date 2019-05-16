Barcelona Set Prices for Umtiti, Rakitic & Coutinho as They Look to Raise €265m in Summer Overhaul

Barcelona are spending big this summer with €75m Frenkie de Jong already confirmed and Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann likely on the way for even bigger fees.

However, the Spanish champions are looking to offset their outgoings with a number of sales this summer, which could total a massive €265m and see some very high-profile names put on the market.

Marca claim that Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Malcom, Nelson Semedo, Rafinha and Jasper Cillessen will all be put up for sale by Barcelona as part of the shake-up, following another traumatic season in Europe.

A run through of the Spanish papers after last night’s result... It’s not gone down too well over here 😂#LIVBAR ⁦@90min_Football⁩ pic.twitter.com/8VqJmdlGTn — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) May 8, 2019

In addition, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez, who were both loaned out in 2018/19 also, are (less surprisingly) expected to leave, while Marc Cucurella will be re-signed from Eibar before being sold for profit.

Most intriguingly, Marca puts specific price tags against many of the players named as available for market.

Philippe Coutinho

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

As previously speculated by other reports, Coutinho's tag is apparently set at €100m.

Marca name-check Chelsea as keen in the misfit Brazilian should Eden Hazard leave as anticipated. However, their ability to do business very much depends on the outcome of the CAS verdict on their two-window transfer ban.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have also been linked with Coutinho, while Calciomercato claims the Red Devils are 'interested' but have yet to make a bid.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, meanwhile, slightly contradicts those reports by saying that Cotuinho is not 'on the market', but the Barça will listen to offers. Again, Balague mentions the figure of €100m.

Coutinho himself is apparently defiant over his Barça future, with the star's agent Andrea Bartolucci insisting that the expected arrival of Griezmann won't be as a replacement.

Samuel Umtiti

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The other most enticing name on the list for Premier League fans is 25-year-old World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti, for whom Marca assign the eyebrow-raisingly low price tag of just €40m.

The likes of Arsenal have been linked in the past. However, regardless of how reasonable Umtiti's valuation is in the current market, it may be too much for the Gunners who could be in for a lean summer if they don't win the Europa League.

Umtiti has suffered with a difficult knee injury this season and has seen his first-team berth usurped by fellow Frenchman Clement Lenglet. Marca also add in their report that Umtiti 'has no intention to leave', making a transfer difficult.

Apparently, Barça would be willing to sell Umtiti for €40m. That’s identical to the amount we spent on Mustafi. Regardless of his injury problems last season, he’s world class on his day, a World Cup winner, still only 25 & close friends with Lacazette. I hope we’re all over it. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Rakitic is listed at €50m. A report from Catalan daily Sport suggests Inter will make an offer of that value if the Nerazzurri qualifies for the Champions League. With two games to play in Serie A, Inter are currently third and four points ahead of fifth, making that a probable outcome.

In addition, Semedo is tipped to sell for €35m, Cillessen €30m and Gomes between €20m and €25m.

A bidding war between Tottenham and Everton is expected for the latter after he impressed in the Premier League with the Toffees in 2018/19.