Chelsea Kit Leak: Images of New Away Shirt for 2019/20 Season Emerges Online

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

New leaked images of Chelsea's proposed away kit for the 2019/20 season have been released online, revealing a strikingly basic design.

Following the confirmation of the club's new home strip, which features a vivid display of patterns symbolising Stamford Bridge emblazoned across the front of the jersey, the images of this kit bear no resemblance to its home counterpart.

With a very classic style, Chelsea's 2019/20 away jersey is almost entirely plain white, with just blue and red accents along the sleeves. The biggest difference to the home attire is the addition of a white polo neck collar - inside featuring a badge with the lettering 'The Pride Of London' - along with sleeve cuffs that feature a thin red and blue trim.

While the new designs have not yet been officially confirmed, with the strip having been announced on kit leak specialists Footy Headlines. Therefore it is with a fair amount of certainty that this will be what the Blues players will be donning next season in the Premier League.

Fans are still eagerly waiting for leaked images of the club's third kit for the coming campaign, with rumours suggesting that it will be black and orange with a retro design.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

A far cry from the eccentric home kit, this away get up almost mirrors the somewhat understated 2017/18 away strip, with a similar low-key style, although arguably less grey than white, and more modern in its design.

What remains to be seen is whether Eden Hazard will be gliding across the west London turf wearing the new kits, given the Belgian is widely expected to announce his departure to Real Madrid in the wake of the club's Europa League final against Arsenal at the end of the month.

