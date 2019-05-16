England Confirm Lionesses Squad Numbers for Women's World Cup in France

England have confirmed the shirt number that the 23 players called up to represent the Lionesses will be wearing the Women's World Cup in France this summer, potentially indicating which players are likely to be in manager Phil Neville's preferred starting XI.

The squad was announced earlier this month in unique fashion via social media as various famous faces from the world of entertainment and sport were brought on board.

Now it has been revealed which shirt numbers have been assigned to each player.

Having faced competition for her starting place from Carly Telford, goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has retained the number one jersey for third consecutive World Cup.

Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright has been given the number six shirt, suggesting she might be the preferred partner for captain Steph Houghton at the heart of the defence.

Elsewhere, Manchester United's Alex Greenwood could be the starting left-back after getting the number three shirt ahead of Manchester City's Demi Stokes, who wore it at Euro 2017.

Manchester City starlet Keira Walsh will wear the number four shirt at her first senior international tournament after establishing herself as a regular in the team.

Star names Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby will wear numbers two, seven and 10 respectively, as they usually do for England.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

# Player Position 1 Karen Bardsley Goalkeeper 2 Lucy Bronze Defender 3 Alex Greenwood Defender 4 Keira Walsh Midfielder 5 Steph Houghton Defender 6 Millie Bright Defender 7 Nikita Parris Forward 8 Jill Scott Midfielder 9 Jodie Taylor Forward 10 Fran Kirby Forward 11 Toni Duggan Forward 12 Demi Stokes Defender 13 Carly Telford Goalkeeper 14 Leah Williamson Defender 15 Abbie McManus Defender 16 Jade Moore Midfielder 17 Rachel Daly Defender 18 Ellen White Forward 19 Georgia Stanway Midfielder 20 Karen Carney Midfielder 21 Mary Earps Goalkeeper 22 Beth Mead Forward 23 Lucy Staniforth Midfielder

England will face two World Cup warm up games against Denmark and New Zealand on 25 May and 1 June respectively, before beginning their tournament against Scotland in Nice on 9 June.





England also opened their Euro 2017 campaign against Scotland two years ago and thrashed their neighbours 6-0 en-route to the semi finals of the competition.