England Confirm Lionesses Squad Numbers for Women's World Cup in France

England have confirmed the shirt number that the 23 players called up to represent the Lionesses will be wearing the Women's World Cup in France this summer, potentially indicating which players are likely to be in manager Phil Neville's preferred starting XI.
The squad was announced earlier this month in unique fashion via social media as various famous faces from the world of entertainment and sport were brought on board.
🔒Locked in: our OFFICIAL @FIFAWWC squad numbers 🔒 pic.twitter.com/sf5yjyXyva— Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 16, 2019
Now it has been revealed which shirt numbers have been assigned to each player.
Having faced competition for her starting place from Carly Telford, goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has retained the number one jersey for third consecutive World Cup.
Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright has been given the number six shirt, suggesting she might be the preferred partner for captain Steph Houghton at the heart of the defence.
What a day. 23 names. 23 announcements. One team.#BeReady pic.twitter.com/HTMhRJYHy3— Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 8, 2019
Elsewhere, Manchester United's Alex Greenwood could be the starting left-back after getting the number three shirt ahead of Manchester City's Demi Stokes, who wore it at Euro 2017.
Manchester City starlet Keira Walsh will wear the number four shirt at her first senior international tournament after establishing herself as a regular in the team.
Star names Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby will wear numbers two, seven and 10 respectively, as they usually do for England.
|#
|Player
|Position
|1
|Karen Bardsley
|Goalkeeper
|2
|Lucy Bronze
|Defender
|3
|Alex Greenwood
|Defender
|4
|Keira Walsh
|Midfielder
|5
|Steph Houghton
|Defender
|6
|Millie Bright
|Defender
|7
|Nikita Parris
|Forward
|8
|Jill Scott
|Midfielder
|9
|Jodie Taylor
|Forward
|10
|Fran Kirby
|Forward
|11
|Toni Duggan
|Forward
|12
|Demi Stokes
|Defender
|13
|Carly Telford
|Goalkeeper
|14
|Leah Williamson
|Defender
|15
|Abbie McManus
|Defender
|16
|Jade Moore
|Midfielder
|17
|Rachel Daly
|Defender
|18
|Ellen White
|Forward
|19
|Georgia Stanway
|Midfielder
|20
|Karen Carney
|Midfielder
|21
|Mary Earps
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Beth Mead
|Forward
|23
|Lucy Staniforth
|Midfielder