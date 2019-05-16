England Name 27-Man Squad for First Ever UEFA Nations League Finals in June

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 27-man England squad for the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals next month, with captain Harry Kane included despite missing the last few weeks of the domestic club season with an ankle injury.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has also been rewarded with a call-up after strong domestic form, while Fabian Delph, Joe Gomez, Jesse Lingard and Harry Winks are all involved after missing the March internationals through injury.

David Cannon/GettyImages

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice keep their places, but there is still no room for highly rated Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Full 27-Man England Squad for UEFA Nations League Finals:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Having topped Group 4 of League A at the back end of last year, England qualified for the first ever Nations League finals alongside Netherlands, Switzerland and Portugal.

Southgate's team will face the resurgent Dutch in the second semi-final in Guimaraes on 6 June, 24 hours after Portugal and Switzerland meet in the first semi-final in Porto.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

The two winners will then contest the final in Porto on 9 June for the chance to lift a trophy. For England, it would be the first senior international silverware since 1966.

England finished fourth at last summer's World Cup in Russia and are currently ranked fourth in the world by FIFA after the official list was most recently updated last month.