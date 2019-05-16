Etienne Capoue Urges Watford Fans to Make the Difference in FA Cup Final Against Man City

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has called on Watford fans to give the side incredible support when they face Manchester City on Saturday in the club's first FA Cup final since 1984.

The French midfielder has been vital for the Hornets this season and has claimed the support was fundamental in the team's dramatic victory over Wolves in the FA Cup semi final back in April.

Now, Capoue has insisted Watford will need the same support on Saturday if his team are to pull off a historic underdog cup win.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We need the 12th man, that's it," Capoue said, as quoted by the Watford Observer, who was seen rallying the supporters in their semi final.

"It was just instinct, I felt like we needed the 12th man because we’ve just conceded two goals straight away and it was time to just push everybody.





"I’m going to feel it during the day and it will be the biggest game in my career."

Watford haven't been given much of a chance of lifting the FA Cup with City being touted as huge favourites to complete a domestic treble.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, the midfielder insists Watford are confident of their chances and have been quietly focusing on this big game while City were working hard on their Premier League title win.





He added: "Everyone says we have zero chances so we’re going to take it.

"It’s good for us. Nobody expects us to win, so we are working on our side very quietly and we’re going to give 200 per cent because we’ve got a chance.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Everyone says Manchester City’s the top team; everyone thinks City are going to win easily so we’re going to try to beat them and to stay focused for 90 minutes. That’s most important for us."