Etienne Capoue Urges Watford Fans to Make the Difference in FA Cup Final Against Man City

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has called on Watford fans to give the side incredible support when they face Manchester City on Saturday in the club's first FA Cup final since 1984.

The French midfielder has been vital for the Hornets this season and has claimed the support was fundamental in the team's dramatic victory over Wolves in the FA Cup semi final back in April.

Now, Capoue has insisted Watford will need the same support on Saturday if his team are to pull off a historic underdog cup win. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We need the 12th man, that's it," Capoue said, as quoted by the Watford Observer, who was seen rallying the supporters in their semi final.

"It was just instinct, I felt like we needed the 12th man because we’ve just conceded two goals straight away and it was time to just push everybody.


"I’m going to feel it during the day and it will be the biggest game in my career."

Watford haven't been given much of a chance of lifting the FA Cup with City being touted as huge favourites to complete a domestic treble.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, the midfielder insists Watford are confident of their chances and have been quietly focusing on this big game while City were working hard on their Premier League title win.


He added: "Everyone says we have zero chances so we’re going to take it.

"It’s good for us. Nobody expects us to win, so we are working on our side very quietly and we’re going to give 200 per cent because we’ve got a chance.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Everyone says Manchester City’s the top team; everyone thinks City are going to win easily so we’re going to try to beat them and to stay focused for 90 minutes. That’s most important for us."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message