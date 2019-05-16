Everton Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

Trying to predict which players a club should keep or sell is always a bit of a dicey affair, particularly when that club is Everton.

The Toffees have mixed the dismal with the spectacular throughout this campaign; on some occasions looking like they had the potential to disrupt the monopoly of the top six, while on others looking like a mid-table side at best.

Which other team in the league could completely outclass and outplay Arsenal and Manchester United, either side of losing 2-0 to an already relegated Fulham?

However, the signs are there that manager, Marco Silva has the makings of a formidable Premier League team. With a little tweak here or there, and the removal of a fair amount of deadwood, this Everton side could mount a serious challenge to the top six next season.

Without further ado, let the axe fall.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford - KEEP - He's staying. Simple as that. The England number one was perhaps guilty of carrying a bit of a World Cup hangover into the first half of the season, which saw him make some uncharacteristic blunders.

However, the second half of the campaign saw him back to his best, and at 25 years of age, his best will only get better.





Maarten Stekelenburg - KEEP - Finding a backup goalkeeper who's not good enough to have other clubs clamouring to sign him, but handy enough to be thrown in the deep end should injuries strike, can be a tall order. Stekelenburg seems to fit the bill perfectly.





Joao Virginia - KEEP - While Stekelenburg may be the Toffee's current number two, don't be surprised to see him drop down the pecking order next season. At just 19 years of age, Joao Virginia has had a remarkable campaign with Everton Under-23s and looks like he could become the eventual successor to Jordan Pickford.





Mateusz Hewelt - SELL - Having been replaced as Under-23s goalkeeper this season, Hewelt looks destined for first team number three at best. If he's content with that, let him stay, otherwise let him move on.

Full Backs

Lucas Digne - KEEP - Yes, yes and yes. The French international has managed to fill the shoes of Leighton Baines and then some; tearing up and down the left flank like a man possessed, and providing an obscene number of assists in the process.

Leighton Baines - SELL - Sacrilege, I know. He's been a loyal servant to the club, and in his prime was a top player. However, at 34, his prime is well and truly behind him. Lucas Digne has usurped him as first choice left-back and it makes sense to have a young prospect as his understudy rather than an ageing Baines.





Seamus Coleman - KEEP - The veteran Irish captain turned in another solid series of performances this season. Coleman plays with an energy and hunger that belies his age, and has a few seasons left before Everton need to worry about finding a replacement.

Jonjoe Kenny - KEEP or LOAN - With Coleman showing no signs of relinquishing the right-back shirt anytime soon, the talented youngster should perhaps look to get some first team football out on loan.

Cuco Martina - SELL - If you thought Martina had already been sold, trust me, you were not alone. As it happens, he was only on loan to Feyenoord, but if the Dutch side are willing to make the move permanent, Everton should thank the Curacao international for his service and send him on his way.





Mason Holgate - KEEP - Holgate has impressed during his loan spell with West Brom this season. At just 22 years age, he has the potential to be a longstanding fixture at Goodison Park, and should be reintroduced to the Everton first team squad for next year's campaign.

Centre Backs

Michael Keane - KEEP - It's a no brainer. The England international has been a rock yet again this campaign. The only transfer talks he should be involved in are to extend his current deal at Goodison.





Kurt Zouma - SIGN - Fans at Stamford Bridge will have been scratching their heads a little watching David Luiz continuing to pretend that he's an elite level centre-back despite his inability to defend, while a few hundred miles north of them, Zouma was consistently churning out impressive displays.

Unfortunately for Everton, given Chelsea's impending transfer ban, Zouma is likely to be recalled from his loan ahead of next season.





Yerry Mina - KEEP - He may not have been the instant success that his former Barcelona teammate Digne has been, but he's also shown signs that he could be a top centre-back, and will probably be a starter if Zouma returns to Chelsea as expected.

Phil Jagielka - SELL - It may seem to be a brutal axe that I'm wielding today, but at 36 years old I struggle to see any future for Jagielka in SIlva's young, energetic squad.

The man probably deserves more than being handed his P45 form after 12 years of loyal service, so perhaps retirement and a coaching role would be the way to go. Either way, he shouldn't be involved in Everton's first team squad next season.





Luke Garbutt - SELL - He's got to go. If at 25 years of age he's still being loaned out because he's not ready, when will he ever be ready?

Matthew Pennington - SELL - See above reasoning for Luke Garbutt.

Ashley Williams - SELL - He's a solid, committed centre-back but has never been an elite level operator. With his contract due to expire in June 2019, it's time to part ways.

Central Midfielders

Tom Davies - KEEP - Having already captained Everton at just 20 years of age, Marco Silva clearly sees Tom Davies as a future star of the club. With Gomes likely to depart in the summer, the Liverpool-born midfielder should see an increase in his game time next season.





Morgan Schneiderlin - SELL - The Frenchman has been a slow decline ever since his move to Manchester United and with several better options available in the middle of the park, Everton should look to cash in while he still has two years remaining on his contract.



James McCarthy - SELL - The Irish international has been a solid servant for the club over the past six years, but in a new look midfield that is dripping with talent he would be a backup player at best next season.





Idrissa Gueye - KEEP - For whatever reason, Gueye has flown somewhat under the radar until very recently, but he has been an absolute monster sitting in front of Everton's back four this season.

Unfortunately, this form has not gone unnoticed, with many clubs interested in attempting to prise the Senegal international away from Goodison.

Andre Gomes - SIGN - Break the bank to bring this man back to Goodison next season. Watching the stylish Barcelona loanee caressing passes to all corners of the pitch this season has almost been enough to banish the Sam Allardyce demons.

However, this transfer looks more and more unlikely with Tottenham one of many clubs interested in acquiring the Portuguese international's services. His footballing genius will be missed by Evertonians next season, as will that glorious head of hair.





Beni Baningime - KEEP - The former Under-18s captain might soon feature alongside Tom Davies in a young and exciting midfield partnership. With his loan spell at Wigan over, he could break into Everton's first team next season.

Muhamed Besic - SELL - The Bosnia and Herzegovina international seems to have found his level in the Championship. Not a bad player by any means, but not the sort of player to help breech the gates of the top six.

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers

Bernard - KEEP - Once upon a time, being a Brazilian international was enough to get you a move to any club in the world. The famous gold and green strip may not carry quite as much prestige these days, but Evertonians have still enjoyed the flair and ingenuity that the diminutive Brazilian has brought to Goodison this season.





Kieran Dowell - KEEP & Loan - Another Everton academy graduate, Dowell may not quite be ready to play regularly for the Toffees senior side, so should be given the chance to continue his development out on loan.





Gylfi Sigurdsson - KEEP - When you've got a midfielder who can regularly bend one into the top corner from 30 yards out, and is fresh off of a 15 goal season, you keep him. It's as simple as that.





Theo Walcott - KEEP - For future generations, a 'Walcott' may well be used as a term to describe a young promising player who never lived up to his potential.

The former Arsenal man is no longer a young prospect, and while his move to Everton hasn't been as productive as either himself or the club would have liked, his outrageous pace still has the potential to unlock any defence.

Yannick Bolasie - SELL - When the pacey winger arrived from Crystal Palace back in 2016, it appeared to be one of Ronald Koeman's shrewder signings. However, the Frenchman never managed to replicate that form for the Toffees, and has slowly slid more and more out of favour at Goodison.

Ademola Lookman - KEEP - After emulating the Jadon Sancho model before it was the Jadon Sancho model, and spending a year on loan at RB Leipzig in 2017/18, Lookman looks to be the sort of prospect that could play for Everton for years to come.





Nikola Vlasic - KEEP - Of Everton's hoard of loaned players, Vlasic may be one of the few worth keeping. The Croatian prodigy has already represented his country, and has been impressive during his season with CSKA Moscow.

Forwards

Richarlison - KEEP - The man is a superstar. He may have only grabbed 13 goals this season, but he has often been deployed on the flanks rather than as an outright striker.

It will be interesting to see whether Silva perseveres with this system next season, or if he will make Richarlison his main man through the middle.





Cenk Tosun - SELL - Tosun has found his game time limited since the arrival of Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's promotion to the first team. He could remain as a solid backup, but if he is seeking first team football, then his time at Goodison has to come to an end.





Dominic Calvert-Lewin - KEEP - The youngster has been integral to Silva's style of play this season, with constant pressing, running in the channels, and holdup play. The only thing both manager and player will be hoping the striker adds to his game next season, is a few more goals.

Oumar Niasse - SELL - After establishing himself as a fan favourite in his early days at Everton, the striker's stock has fallen dramatically this season, culminating in an unimpressive loan spell at Cardiff City.

Kevin Mirallas - SELL - Having spent the last two seasons on loan in unimpressive form, it may be time that the Belgian's seven year affiliation with Everton comes to an end.

Henry Onyekuru - KEEP - The Nigerian international has scored at almost a goal every two games wherever he has played, and could well place some pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin next season.

Shani Tarashaj - SELL - If you're struggling for goals in the Swiss Super League, the Premier League is probably a step too far.

Sandro Ramirez - SELL - The problem with being touted as the latest graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, is for every Lionel Messi, there are 40 Sergi Samper's. Unfortunately, Ramirez appears to be one of the latter.