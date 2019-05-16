Frenkie de Jong Excited to Train With Lionel Messi and Reveals How He'll Approach Barcelona Switch

Frenkie de Jong has admitted he is very excited to train alongside and watch Lionel Messi ahead of his move to Barcelona.

The Ajax midfielder agreed a move to the La Liga giants back in January and will complete the £65m move on 1 July on a five-year contract running until the end of the 2023/24 season.

With the prospect of training among some of the world's best players, most notably Lionel Messi, De Jong revealed it is the legendary Argentine he is particularly looking forward to lining up alongside.

"I'm very excited to see [Lionel] Messi during training, I think I'm only going to pass the ball to him," he said, as quoted by Marca. "I'm not going to change how I am; it won't matter if I focus. I'm curious about how I'll perform there and I'm eager to learn from the best."

De Jong left Ajax in style after securing their 34th Eredivisie title with a 4-1 win over De Graafschap on Wednesday night. It was the club's first league triumph since the 2013/14 season, while the victory also meant the club clinched a domestic treble having also secured the KNVB Cup.

The title win caps off a wonderful season for the Dutchman, who heads to Barca having been part of an exciting Ajax side that nearly reached the Champions League final before a narrow semi final defeat to Tottenham, and De Jong believes they have set a new standard for Dutch football.

He added: "We have a unique team for Dutch standards. We've had a lot of fun and we've had some amazing moments."