Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher Go Head-to-Head Via Twitter Over Champions League Prediction

The online banter between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher continues on social media ahead of the Champions League final next month.

The duo have enjoyed publicly humiliating each other via Twitter throughout the season and the latest saga revolves around Carragher's comments after the final Premier League game on Sunday.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit may have got ahead of himself as he stated Liverpool and Man City would want to swap trophies at the end of the season; slightly presumptuous considering their last piece of silverwear came seven years ago in the form of a League Cup title.

Neville couldn't pass up the opportunity to highlight this comment when asked by a fan on twitter who he thought would win the Champions League final.

Can’t lose it!! They’ve got 6. All done. Spurs no chance! In The bag. 100-1 on! Party has already started. Congrats @Carra23 👍 https://t.co/Qgbjyoqd41 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 16, 2019

The ex-United defender replied with a typically sarcastic prediction in order to spark a response from his colleague. He tweeted: "[Liverpool] Can’t lose it!! They’ve got 6. All done. Spurs no chance! In The bag. 100-1 on! Party has already started. Congrats Carra."

Not shying away from the fight, Carragher reminisced on a comment made by Neville at the start of the campaign where he wrote off Tottenham, which has backfired as they finished ahead of his beloved Man Utd and bagged a place in the Champions League final.

It’s you who thinks Spurs have no chance after calling them weak & soft at the start of the season, then had to back track when Harry went for you!! Party started in this place 100’s yrs ago it’s called life 😎 you should try it!! https://t.co/9EGrovyLGn — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 16, 2019

He replied with: "It’s you who thinks Spurs have no chance after calling them weak & soft at the start of the season.

"Then had to backtrack when Harry went for you!! Party started in this place 100’s yrs ago it’s called life you should try it!!"