Hertha BSC Director Set to 'Call Jurgen Klopp' to Discuss Marko Grujic Transfer

Hertha BSC's sporting director Michael Preetz claims the he will call Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to discuss the future of loanee midfielder Marko Grujić.

The Serbian, who first moved to Anfield in 2016, has spent the season on loan in Berlin where he's been a shining light for Pál Dárdai's side, although patches of bad form have left the club sitting firmly in mid-table.

Hertha are eager for Grujić to extend his stay at the Olympiastadion beyond this season, and director Preetz revealed that he would speak to Liverpool manager Klopp about another deal for the midfielder this week

"After the champion fight in England is over, I’ll now call Jürgen Klopp," Preetz told Bild.

But Hertha could have the chance to re-sign Grujić taken away from them as Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in bringing the Serbia international into their ranks this summer.

It's been suggested that the promise of experience in Europe's elite competition next season could convince Liverpool of sending the midfielder to Frankfurt instead, but Adi Hütter's side still have to cement their place in the top four on the final day of the season.

The Eagles are just one point behind Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen heading into the weekend, and all eyes will be on them as they're travelling away to Bayern Munich in a title-deciding match.

While the narrative of the final day will centre around Bayern Munich's hopes of retaining the title and Borussia Dortmund's match against Gladbach, the final Champions League place is hotly contested ahead of matchday 34.

I would actually be incredibly disappointed if we sell Marko Grujic. He has all of the attributes to be a top class midfielder and his recent loan spells appear to be serving him well. Milner won’t go on forever and Marko would be perfect. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) January 25, 2019

Missing out on Champions League football won't be the end of the world for Frankfurt this weekend given their progress over the last few years, but it could mean they are unable to convince Grujić of joining the club.

It will also weaken their chances of holding onto in-demand striker Luka Jović, who as things stand looks poised to join Real Madrid in a €60m deal at the end of the season.