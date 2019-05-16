Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Levante host Atletico Madrid in the early kick off on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the La Liga season.

Levante come into this clash off the back of a vital win away to Girona, which has confirmed their safety from relegation and cemented their place in La Liga for next season.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Atletico have managed to retain their second place finish which they achieved last season, recording back-to-back finishes above Real Madrid for the first time in 45 years.

Here's a look at Satuday's tie in more detail.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 18 May What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Estadi Ciutat de Valencia TV Channel/Live Stream Eleven Sports, Premier Sports Referee? N/A

Team News

Levante captain Pedro López announced that the game on Saturday will be the last time he plays for the club, bringing an end to his eight year spell in Valencia.

Notible absentees for the visit of Atletico include Toño and Postigo who have muscular tears, and Róber who has sustained an ACL injury to the right knee which will sideline him for six months.

Nikola Vukcevic has also suffered an injury in training which will mean he will miss the final game of the season.

After five seasons with Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann says he needs to leave. pic.twitter.com/TlL8OUUex4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2019

News of Antoine Griezmann's departure has consumed the headlines since he made the announcement on Wednesday. It is yet to be decided where the striker will ply his trade next season although reports suggest Barcelona is his most likely destination. The clash against Levante will be his last for Atletico.

Diego Costa is still serving an eight-match ban after his red card for abuse towards the referee against Barcelona last month.

Borja Garcés is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury whilst José Giménez, Lucas Hernandez, Nikola Kalinic and Stefan Savic are all questionable after recovering from minor injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Levante Fernandez; Luna, Lopez,Vezo, Coke; Campana, Rochina, Bardhi; Morales, Mayoral, Jason Atletico Madrid Oblak; Filipe Luis, Montero, Godin, Juanfram; Saul, Thomas, Rodrigo, Koke; Morata, Griezmann

Head to Head Record

The two teams have faced each other 22 times, Atletico winning 14 of those and losing on only five occasions with the spoils shared three times.

Atletico have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides, including a 1-0 victory in the reverse leg earlier in the season.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

It took a second-half penalty from Griezmann to secure all three points for his side after a first half strike from Koke was ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build up.





The home side dominated proceedings last time around, although Levante could have grabbed an equaliser in the second half if it wasn't for an excellent save from Jan Oblak which kept the score at 1-0.

Recent Form

Paco López’s side have won three of their last four LaLiga games and with their last win over Girona, they secured their place in the top flight of Spanish football for next season.

Levante have scored 57 goals so far in the league, which is their record in the competition. It’s the first time that two Levante players have scored more than 10 goals in the same LaLiga campaign; Roger (12) and Morales (10).

| 🐸 |



Levante secured their spot in #LaLiga next season by keeping Girona at bay...



Aitor Fernandez kept out a short-range header from Alexander Lozano keep them in the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/ncn1nYNfPV — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) May 16, 2019

Atletico are without a win in their last two matches, although this comes after a good run of form where they won six out of seven in the league.





Diego Simeone's men have the most clean sheets in La Liga this season with 20 and will be looking to add one more to the tally after conceding four goals in their last two games.

Levante are unbeaten at home in their last six games, so Griezmann and his teammates will have a tough job on their hands to put an end the home side's fine form.

Here's how they've performed in their last five fixtures.

Levante Atletico Madrid Girona 1-2 Levante (12/5) Atl. Madrid 1-1 Sevilla (12/5) Levante 4-1 Vallecano (4/5) Espanyol 3-0 Atl. Madrid (4/5) Barcelona 1-0 Levante (27/4) Atl. Madrid 1-0 Valladolid (27/4) Levante 4-0 Betis (24/4) Atl. Madrid 3-2 Valencia (24/4) Levante 2-2 Espanyol (21/4) Eibar 0-1 Atl. Madrid (20/4)

Prediction

With nothing at stake for both sides it should be a relaxed encounter with both sets of fans saying goodbye to club legends. López will hope to keep a clean sheet in his last match whilst Griezmann will be hungry to score one last time for Atletico.

The home side are flying high after securing safety last weekend, so a confident attacking performance should be expected.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Atletico Madrid