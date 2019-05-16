Liverpool 'in a Hurry' to Extend Divock Origi's Contract Following Champions League Heroics

Liverpool have made the first move in contract negotiations with striker Divock Origi, as the Reds look to secure the 24-year-old's future as soon as possible.

Origi has been utilised as a backup to Liverpool's 'fab three' for much of the season, but started the second leg of the Reds' Champions League semi-final against Barcelona - scoring twice, including the goal that sent Liverpool to their second Champions League final in two years.

According to Belgian outlet HLN, Origi's recent performances have raised interest from a number of potential suitors, who have been closely monitoring his current contract situation.





Origi's current deal is set to expire in 2020, and the Liverpool are reportedly 'in a hurry' to ensure the Belgian international remains at Anfield for the next few seasons, despite potential interest from other clubs.





Origi however, is considering his options and is in no rush to sign a new offer from Liverpool.

Despite impressing when called upon this season, the Belgian is likely to continue playing second fiddle to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminho, and Sadio Mane next season. This lack of first-team football could result in the Liverpool man looking elsewhere for more regular game time.

If the Belgian were to leave Anfield, an important factor in deciding where he went next would be the wages offered. Origi currently earns around £60,000-a-week at Liverpool and would be seeking financial guarantees at any potential future club.

Despite being signed from Lille back in 2014, the Belgian striker has failed to establish himself as regular starter for the Reds, and spent large portions of his Liverpool career on loan, with spells at Lille and Wolfsburg.

The story has been much the same for this season, where Origi has found first team opportunities few and far between. He may not have featured very often during this campaign, but he has picked up the coveted knack of scoring important goals in big fixtures. As well as the brace against Barcelona, Origi also grabbed the crucial 96th minute winner in the Merseyside derby back in December.

Whatever he decides to do next, Divock Origi's heroics against Barcelona will ensure that his name will live long in the memory of the kop faithful - particularly if Liverpool were to win their sixth Champions League trophy in Madrid.