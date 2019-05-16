Liverpool Will Block Any Paris Saint-Germain Move for Roberto Firmino This Summer

Roberto Firmino is a target for Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchal as he aims to bolster his attacking options in order to compete for a Champions League title next season.

Firmino has enjoyed another fine campaign at Liverpool, netting 16 times and providing seven assists whilst contributing selflessly to combine one of Europe's deadliest attacks alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Transfer guru David Ornstein of the BBC has penned an article revealing that although Tuchel would be interested in a move for Firmino, it is not something Reds fans need worry about.

While discussing Liverpool's plans for the upcoming transfer window, Ornstein added: "Liverpool proved with Coutinho they are prepared to give a hard 'no', take the moral high ground and do things on their terms.





Among the players Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has eyes on is Roberto Firmino, but it's not something the Reds would even consider."

This will come as fantastic news for Liverpool supporters as the chemistry between their front three has been an integral part of their title challenge and quest for European glory.

It looks set to be a low-key window on Mersyside with Jurgen Klopp's men finding themselves in a pretty stable position squad-wise. Daniel Sturridge is set to depart, however Klopp will likely turn to youngster Rhian Brewster as an attacking option instead of bring in a like-for-like number nine.





With Brewster, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, there should be plenty of attacking options for Klopp to rotate with, therefore decreasing the need for new signings.