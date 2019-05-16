Luka Jovic 'Completes' £52.4m Move to Real Madrid From ​Eintracht Frankfurt

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has completed his anticipated switch to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos paying £52.4m for the Serbian, tying him down to a five-year deal. 

Jovic has been a revelation for the Bundesliga outfit this season, netting 27 goals across competitions and providing seven assists. Alongside Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, he is the joint-top scorer in the Europa League this season, with his 10 goals helping Frankfurt to the semi-finals, where they were ultimately knocked out by the Blues.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital this summer, and according to Sky Sports the deal has now been completed. 

The reports explained: "Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has completed a £52.4m (€60m) move to Real Madrid, Sky Sports News understands.

"The 21-year-old Serbia international has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants, which will earn him £43.7million (€50m) in total, or £8.7million a year."

Jovic joined the German side from Benfica on an initial two-year loan, but Adi Hutter's side triggered a clause in that contract to sign the player for a fee understood to be in the region of just €7m back in April. 

All in all, he scored 36 goals in 74 appearances for the Eagles, and will join Real as one of Europe's hottest strikers. 

The deal Jovic penned with Frankfurt did in fact extend his deal till June 2023, but it did not include the considerable salary he has been afforded by Zinedine Zidane's side. As of yet, neither side have confirmed the transfer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message