Man City Blast Investigation Into Alleged FFP Breaches as Case Is Referred to Adjudicatory Chamber

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Manchester City have been referred to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber following a UEFA investigation into an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, with the club quickly voicing their disappointment over 'false' accusations.

The CFCB investigation into City's finances was launched in March following a series of 'leaks' from German publication Der Spiegel that came out last year.

A New York Times article this week claimed that the investigation is recommending City be banned from the Champions League for at least one season as punishment.

The separate CFCB adjudicatory chamber will now review the case, but City have already expressed confidence of a 'positive outcome' after accusing the referral of ignoring a 'comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence' supplied by the club to the investigation.

The Premier League champions claim the decision to refer contains 'mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions' and have also branded the process 'wholly unsatisfactory, curtailed, and hostile'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The full statement from City released on Thursday morning reads:

"Manchester City Football Club is disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral to be made by the CFCB IC Chief Investigator Yves Leterme.

"The leaks to media over the last week are indicative of the process that has been overseen by Mr. Leterme.

"Manchester City is entirely confident of a positive outcome when the matter is considered by an independent judicial body.

"The accusation of financial irregularities remains entirely false and the CFCB IC referral ignores a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City FC to the Chamber.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"The decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process and there remain significant unresolved matters raised by Manchester City FC as part of what the Club has found to be a wholly unsatisfactory, curtailed, and hostile process."

